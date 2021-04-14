Ramadan is time for higher virtues of love, kindness, generosity, says Osinbajo

Kindly Share This Story:

As the Ramadan fast progresses, Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, SAN, has called on Muslim faithful in Nigeria to rededicate themselves to higher virtues of kindness, love, and generosity towards each other, regardless of faith or ethnicity.

Speaking to State House Correspondents on his way out from the Council Chambers after the Federal Executive Council meeting which he presided over, Prof Osinbajo said “I would like to express special greetings to our Muslim brothers and sisters who have begun the Ramadan fast. This is not merely a season of abstinence from food, drink, and worldly pleasures. It is a time of rededication to the higher values and virtues of love, kindness, generosity, and consideration for others regardless of faith or ethnicity.”

The Vice President added that “in particular for our nation, we must recommit ourselves now and in the future to the advancement of the unity, brotherhood, and peace in Nigeria.”

Vanguard News Nigeria

