RAMADAN: Copy Kano model, CNG urges NCPC

…applauds BUA Chairman

As the Ramadan month of fasting approaches, the Coalition of Northern Groups, CNG has called the Nigerian Consumer Protection Council to imitate the example set by the Kano State Anti Corruption Commission in order to checkmate the tendency for essential commodity price hike.

The CNG while saluting the vow by Alhaji Abdussamad Isyaku Rabiu, Chairman BUA Groups to sanction any erring dealer that hike the prices of essential commodities allocated by BUA, also warned against the ungodly action by marketers which exposes worshippers and the general public to severe hardship.

A statement by CNG’s Spokesperson, Abdul-Azeez Suleiman, frowned at the tendency for marketers to exploit the citizenry at times of need such as the Ramadan period and urged NCPC to take similar steps.

“We find the Kano Agency’s action in warning marketers against such exploitation very proactive and BUA’s sanction threat commendable and humanely considerate.

“As we pray for improved peace in the country, we warn all potential exploiters of our resolve to assist in enforcing the Kano and BUA directives, while calling on Muslims to offer prayers for the leadership of the BUA Groups.

“It is regrettable that fellow Nigerian Muslim marketers would want to exploit their brethren at such sacred periods of worship as the Ramadan and Sallah and sad that the tendency has over time, been extended to other festivity periods.

“For the avoidance of doubt, we hereby reiterate our solid support for the Kano Commission and BUA actions and encourage other manufacturers to emulate them.

The CNG noted that it is only the ungodly that would enjoy making capital at the expense of the larger society during such periods.

