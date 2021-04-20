Ramadan: Borno Rep member, Satomi doles out N47m to empower traders, donates bags of rice, sugar to constituent

Kindly Share This Story:

By Ndahi Marama, Maiduguri

Member House of Representatives, Jere federal constituency in Borno state, Hon. Ahmed Satomi has doled out N47 million to better the lives of his people, particularly the fewer privileges in the Holy Month of Ramadan Kareem.

Of the N47 million, a total of N25 million was shared among 250 vulnerable individuals which cut across gender.

Each went home with N100,000 cash, while the remaining N22 million was used in purchasing thousands of bags of rice, sugar and other condiments which were distributed to people of his constituent during the fasting period.

Flagging off the distribution programme at the Progressives House in Maiduguri yesterday, Hon Satomi said, the exercise which would be in phases is a continuous process, as the second phase which is commencing next week is targeting medium and small scale traders to boost their businesses.

The Lawmaker who is a philanthropist in sponsoring hundreds of students into secondary and tertiary institutions, constructed schools, including 2 Block of 3 classrooms at Zabarmari/Khadamari Junior Secondary School, insisted that he would leave no stone unturned to ensure quality representation at the upper chamber devoid of political, religious or ethnic considerations.

” I want to seize this opportunity to thank all the people of Jere for your support and cooperation. I am sincerely grateful for giving me the privilege to represent you at the federal level.

“This gesture is part of the annual support I usually rendered unto you to ease the daily hardship in the holy month of Ramadan.

“I implore you to use this period to pray for restoration of peace in Borno and the country, in general, to prosper in wealth and guard our youths against evil tendencies”. He said.

Responding on behalf of the beneficiaries, Executive Chairman of Jere Local Government Area, Hon. Umar Gujja Tom and the ruling All Progressives (APC) Party Chairman at the Council, Alhaji kachalla Mai Fata, thanked Satomi for the gesture which they described as timely.

The stakeholders promised to ensure judicious distribution of the cash and the food items, even as they promised their unalloyed support to the Lawmaker at all times.

Vanguard News Nigeria

