Prison Break: Security beef up is not enough – OMG

By Gabriel Olawale

Nigerian Entrepreneur and Politician, Olanrewaju Michael George popularly known as ‘OMG’ has advised the Nigeria government not to only beef up security around Nigeria prisons, but find a lasting solution to the correctional institutions.

According to him, prisons cannot be guard with weapons alone, he suggests that the welfare packages of the personnel’s working around the correctional centers should be looked into.

“If we buy weapons that worth billions of dollars and the payroll, training, and future of those that operate sure equipment are ridiculous. Then we are just wasting our time

“The objective of prisons should be to correct, rehabilitate and reinstate minor crime offenders not just to luck them up for some time.

“Putting CCTV on Major highways, a high rate crime community, and putting SOS calling machine in some strategy places are some external security measures that can help beef up our correctional institutions.

“If we are looking for a long-term solution to insecurity, we should approach the insecurity problem comprehensively rather than isolating it. Our nation has said nothing about changing the longstanding policies that have permitted the abuse of extreme isolation, in Nigeria. We are so occupied to be concerned about those in prisons. But soon they’re out with us.

“There’s need for a complete overhauling of Nigeria penitentiaries system where serious criminals will not be mixed with minor crimes misdemeanors petty theft, prostitution, public intoxication, simple assault, disorderly conduct, trespass, vandalism, reckless driving, indecent exposure, and possession of cannabis for personal use.

“Prisoner should be evaluated by a mental health counselor prior to being placed in solitary confinement. Nigeria has a misconception of what rehabilitation centers should be, solitary confinement shouldn’t be where we throw you into a dungeon and feed you a loaf of bread and a piece of water without getting three meals nor a book to read.

“The abuse of extreme isolation of minors’ crimes will make me suggest that if we are going to bring prisoners into the society we have to be circumspect about what we do to them in captivity.

“As we are creating criminals from penitentiary to the public by our lack of proper rehabilitation while they were sent it. Hence the high numbers of reoffending. Mixing misdemeanor offenders with serious and organized crime such as drug trafficking, human trafficking, organized illegal immigration, child sexual exploitation, high value fraud and other financial crime, counterfeiting, organized acquisitive crime and cyber crime. Is like exposing a pedophile with child. And we all know what an ugly outcome it will be.” He said

