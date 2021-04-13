Pray for Nigeria’s shared prosperity, APC charges Muslims at Ramadan

Kindly Share This Story:

By Omeiza Ajayi

The ruling All Progressives Congress, APC, has asked Muslim faithful’s to use the occasion of this year’s Ramadan to pray for Nigeria’s shared prosperity.

National Secretary of the Caretaker Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee CECPC, Sen. John James Akpanudoedehe gave the charge in a statement issued Tuesday in Abuja.

The statement reads; “As the Holy month of Ramadan which marks the commencement of 30 days of fasting begins today, the All Progressives Congress (APC) enjoin Muslim faithful to use the opportunity presented by the Holy month to come closer to the Almighty Allah.

“Ramadan, the 9th month of the Islamic calendar is considered one of the most blessed, if not the holiest month in Islam. The APC hereby urges Muslims to pray for Nigeria’s shared prosperity, development and security. We should also pray for our leaders and remember to take care of the less-privileged around us.

“We pray the Almighty Allah answer our prayers and imbue in us the spirit of sacrifice, humility, mercy and kindness”.

