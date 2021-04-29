Police whisk Osun SDP chair away amidst prayer programme

Kindly Share This Story:

Shina Abubakar, Osogbo

Police in Osun State on Thursday whisked away from the Acting Chairman of the Social Democratic Party (SDP) Elder Femi Awe while holding a prayer session for the party.

The programme, which started around 11:30 am around Ajegunle, opposite Dugbe Divisional Police Headquarters in Osogbo, had been going on for about 40 minutes before the arrival of some police officers in mufti.

Awe in the company of some party executive members was taken into Dugbe Divisional headquarters and returned to the venue after about 10 minutes inside the police station.

Awe who was the party scribe until Senator Iyiola Omisore left the party his supporters, was taken away in a black unregistered Lexus vehicle.

Speaking with journalists after the acting chairman was taken away, the Acting Secretary, Azeez Musbau said there is no basis for the action of the police.

We actually don’t know why Elder Awe was taken away. Before the prayer event, we wrote to the State Commissioner of Police, the State Director of DSS and the state Commandant intimating them of the programme.

Immediately we started the programme, some policemen from the DPO came and we explained that we have written to inform the command. Later when the programme is almost rounded up, another set of policemen came in plain clothes saying the Commissioner of Police, Olawale Olokode wants to meet the chairman.

“They claimed the CP said he was not aware of the programme, despite showing them an acknowledged copy of the letter submitted to them. The chairman had to follow them before the end of the event after our plea to allow us to get through with it failed”, he said.

Musbau said the prayer was organised to pray against rising insecurity in the country, the state and for unity within the party’s rank.

