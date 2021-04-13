Police Inspector killed in FCT, as operatives foil multiple kidnap attacks

Kindly Share This Story:

By Kingsley Omonobi

A Police Inspector with the Federal Capital Territory Command was killed in the early hours of Tuesday while leading operatives to repel multiple attacks by kidnappers in Zuba Axis.

Witnesses said the gallant officer; Inspector Ambi John who was leading one of the teams in repelling the attacks sustained gunshot injuries and was rushed to hospital for medical attention but passed away eventually.

Vanguard gathered that the suspected kidnappers were operating along Dankusa, Angwan-Zegele-Zuba axis when a distress call was sent to the Police

Consequently, a joint team of the Command and Operation Puff Adder combat team, promptly responded to a distress call and engaged the heavily armed hoodlums in a fierce gun battle.

A security source disclosed that the kidnappers, many of whom sustained bullet wounds, were said to have escaped through the mountain of the Dankusa, Angwan-Zegele-Zuba axis.

“Unfortunately, one of the gallant officers, Inspector Ambi John attached to Operation Puff Adder sustained fatal gunshot injuries during the operation and was rushed to the hospital where he died while receiving treatment”.

Vanguard further gathered that the Commissioner of Police, CP Bala Ciroma has commiserated with the family of the deceased officer who paid the supreme price in service to the Nation and reassured residents of the Command’s undeterred resolve to secure of lives and property within the FCT.

