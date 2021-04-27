Police arrest 3 for robbery in Oyo State

Kindly Share This Story:

The Police Command in Oyo State has arrested three suspects along Oolo Expressway, Ikoyi-Ile, for allegedly disposing of motorists and passengers of their valuables with dangerous weapons.

This is contained in a statement issued on Monday by the command’s Public Relations Officer Adewale Osifeso in Ibadan.

Osifeso said that the suspects were arrested at the scene of the crime on Saturday at about 9 a.m by the tactical team attached to Ikoyi-Ile Division upon receipt of information.

READ ALSO: Bandits kill six in 3 Katsina Communities

He said that items recovered from the suspects included three cutlasses, 11 handsets, N10,040, one computer wristwatch, and a touch light, among others.

He said that one Tunde Kazeem, who was among the victims of the robbery incident, was presently on admission at Bowen Teaching Hospital, Ogbomoso, receiving treatment.

Osifeso said that further investigation was currently going on about the incident.

“Commissioner of Police Ngozi Onadeko wishes to use this medium to dissuade the good people of Oyo State from spreading inciting and false stories that can heat up the polity.

“The public is advised to support the police in sharing timely and credible information online to have a crime-free society,” Osifeso said.

Vanguard News Nigeria

Kindly Share This Story: