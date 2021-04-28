Police Airwing to partner relevant authorities to secure Nigerian Airspace

Kindly Share This Story:

The Commissioner of Police (CP) in charge of the Force Airwing, Mr Danladi Lalas, has pledged to harness all aerial assets of the force and partner with relevant authorities to secure the Nigerian airspace.

The Public Relations Liaison Officer, Force Airwing, ASP Muhammad Sadiq, disclosed this in a statement on Wednesday in Abuja.

He said the CP spoke when he received the newly posted Abuja Airport Commandant of the Nigerian Airforce, Mr U.S Maibuhu, in his office.

Sadiq said the pledge was to provide efficient aerial operational support for ground troops.

He said the focus of the visit was centered on ways to solidify the existing synergy and ways to enhance efficiency in aerial security operations.

He said Maibuhu had called for close partnership and sustained synergy between the two security agencies.

Sadiq said a plaque was presented to the visiting Airport Commandant as a sign of synergy between the two critical security agencies by the CP.

