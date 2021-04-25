Plateau to ascertain actual number of civil servants — HoS

Kindly Share This Story:

Plateau Government on Saturday said it is working to ascertain the actual number of civil servants in its employ.

The new Head of Service (HoS), Mr Sunday Hyat, said this when the national executive of Gindiri Old Students Association (GOSA), his alma mater, visited him in Jos.

He said: “Government is presently conducting an investigation towards knowing the actual number of civil servants in its workforce.’’

Hyat, however, assured the GOSA executive that the state government would continue with the regular payment of the salaries of its workforce.

He said that his alma mater made him what he was today and promised not to disappoint the school, the state and Gov. Simon Lalong who appointed him to the exalted position.

“I thank Gov. Lalong for finding me worthy to serve the state in this capacity at this moment.

“We have seen in the past here that some senior permanent secretaries were not appointed, so it is not a right but a privilege,” he said.

He told the visiting GOSA executive that his doors were always open for their constructive advice, noting that he would do his best at all times.

Prof. Rotgak Gofwen, GOSA President, congratulated Hyat on the appointment.

He urged him to ensure that he put in place a peaceful and healthy workforce.

“A peaceful and active workforce is an asset where results would be paramount,” he said.

The GOSA president also urged Hyat to imbibe the spirit of humility and discipline that would manifest in results needed to revitalise the civil service.

“Civil servants are not new to you, always ensure to put round pegs in round holes while dealing with civil servants,“ he said. (NAN)

