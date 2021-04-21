PDP suspends ex-Kano lawmaker, Senator Gwarzo

Kindly Share This Story:

By Bashir Bello – Kano

The Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Gwarzo ward, in Kano State, has on Wednesday suspended former lawmaker, who represented Kano North at the National Assembly, Senator Bello Hayatu Gwarzo.

The suspension could not be unconnected to the alleged romancing with the factional group led by Ambassador Aminu Wali.

Recall the faction some days ago suspended the former Governor Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso following alleged role played in the crisis that marred the conduct of the party’s Northwest zonal Congress held last week in Kaduna.

The Chairman, PDP Gwarzo ward, Idris Abdullahi Danbaba, and his Secretary, Sanusi Ibrahim An-one, in a jointly signed letter obtained by newsmen in the state said Senator Bello Hayatu Gwarzo was suspended for alleged anti-party activities.

They further said he was suspended based on the recommendation of a disciplinary committee instituted and for failure to appear before the committee to defend allegations leveled against him.

“Based on the recommendation of the disciplinary committee on the allegations of your anti-party activities and your failure to honour the invitation to appear before the committee to hear from you, your conduct is contrary to section 58(1) of the PDP constitution 2017 as amended, therefore the ward executive committee unanimously agreed to suspend you from all the activities of the party of six (6) months.

“This decision takes immediate effect,” the letter however reads.

Meanwhile, it was gathered that the suspended former lawmaker, Sen. Bello Hayatu Gwarzo contested the seat of the National vice chairman North-West of the PDP at the botched congress in Kaduna state.

