PDP governors brainstorm over insecurity

File: Chairman, South, South Governors Forum and Governor of Delta , Senator (Dr) Ifeanyi Okowa, (2nd left), making his speech, host Governor, Barr. Nyesom Wike of Rivers State (left), Bayelsa State Governor, Senator Douye Diri (2nd right), and the Governor of Edo State, Mr. Godwin Obaseki (1st right). (Note: This photo is used to illustrate the story)

…Meet in Makurdi

By Dirisu Yakubu

Governors elected on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, will meet in Makurdi, the Benue state capital, Friday, to deliberate on the state of the nation, particularly the growing insecurity in the land.

The physical meeting, first of its kind since the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic is being hosted by Governor Samuel Ortom, and is expected to come up with implementable blueprint for tackling insecurity and sundry criminality facing the nation.

A statement signed by Cyril Maduabum, Director General of the PDP Governors’ Forum noted that the meeting will also afford the governors opportunity to review the state of the party “and finetune strategies on how to strengthen it to serve as a vanguard in the patriotic task of rescuing the nation from the rudderless All Progressives Congress, APC administration that has plunged the country into the current avoidable crises of governance.”

In town already for the meeting is Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi, the governor of Enugu state. Expected are chairman of the forum and governor of Sokoto state, Aminu Tambuwal, Nyesom Wike, Ifeanyi Okowa, Okezie Ikpeazu and Ben Ayade, governors of Rivers, Delta, Abia and Cross River states respectively.

Others are Bello Matawalle (Jigawa), Godwin Obaseki (Edo), Bala Mohammed (Bauchi), Udom Emmanuel (Akwa Ibom), Duoye Diri (Bayelsa), Seyi Makinde (Oyo), Darius Ishaku (Taraba) and Ahmadu Fintiri of Adamawa state.

