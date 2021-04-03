PDP, Atiku preach love, hope at Easter

Kindly Share This Story:

By Dirisu Yakubu – Abuja

The Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, has urged Nigerians to use the occasion of Easter to revive their hope despite the challenges they face on all fronts.

The party in a statement signed by its spokesman, Kola Ologbondiyan said just as the triumphant resurrection of the Lord Jesus Christ from the death on the cross dispelled the darkness that covered the earth, “so shall our nation overcome all her challenges that appeared to have taken hold of our economic, social and political life.”

The statement read: “Indeed, Easter, which underpins God’s salvation to mankind, also reinforces our collective faith that our nation will surely come out of the woods and take back her pride of place in the comity of nations.

“The party notes that God, in His infinite mercy, blessed our nation with abundant natural and human resources adding that Nigerians should not be plagued with economic hardship, violence, and impunity as being witnessed today.

“The PDP, therefore, charges Nigerians not to despair but use the occasion of Easter to rekindle their hope, remain prayerful and redouble their trust in God in their collective effort to return our nation to a peaceful and virile society of free, happy, and prosperous citizens.

“The PDP also urges Nigerians to use the occasion to shows love by reaching out and supporting one another, especially, those who are hurting from one calamity or the other, at this critical time.

In his goodwill message to Nigerians, former Vice President, Atiku Abubakar noted that

This year’s Easter celebration is significant in the sense that “it is the first major national festival we will be witnessing after the commencement of the administration of vaccines against the dreaded Corona Virus.

“I recall that during last year’s celebration, there was a global lockdown as most countries of the world required that citizens stay indoors and, for the first time in many generations, we celebrated Easter in a low-key style.

“But the story this year is slightly different. Now, there are several certified vaccines and Nigeria, has given nearly a million of our population their first doses of vaccination, has joined the league of countries that are pushing back the virus.

“But we are not anywhere near the safety threshold. The deadly virus is still much potent as it was last year and the requirement for us to stay safe by adhering to all the Covid-19 safety protocols of washing our hands, wearing face-mask, avoiding crowded places, and observing social distance, needs to be observed diligently.”

While thanking God for his mercies in expanding knowledge on how to overcome the virus, Atiku also thanked “our ever-courageous health workers, who like the example set by Jesus Christ, sacrificed their time and in many instances, their lives in order for us to get to where we are today in the fight against the deadly virus.”

He continued: “The essence of Easter celebration is not merely for us to merry. It is a season to reflect on the purpose and meaning of love and sacrifice. Love, because God says we should love our neighbours as ourselves. And sacrifice because love is hardly practicable without an intention to make a sacrifice.

“Therefore, on this occasion of Easter celebration, I urge all Nigerians to take time to pray first of all for peace to return to the country and also for unity. Nigeria is at the precipice of insecurity, poverty, and, most unfortunately, disunity. These are challenges, not impediments. The way to surmount these challenges is to learn from the world when superpower countries who are rivals suspended politics to face a common threat in Covid-19.

“I believe that when we approach our challenges with a heart of forgiveness and love, humanity will always triumph. This is the lesson that Jesus (Nabil Isa) taught us.

“As I join in wishing the Christian faithful in Nigeria and across the globe a happy Easter celebration, let us take a moment to pray for our military men and women who are keeping the vigil of daily sacrifice in order to keep us all safe. May God bless our nation and its people.”

Vanguard News Nigeria

