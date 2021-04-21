PANDEF backs UK’s assylum offer to IPOB, MASSOB

Kindly Share This Story:

By Davies Iheamnachor

The Pan Niger Delta Forum, PANDEF, hailed the decision of the United Kingdom to grant assylum to persecuted members of the Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, and Movement for the Survival of Biafra, MASSOB, as a welcome development.

The National Publicity Secretary of PANDEF, Ken Robinson, in Port Harcourt Tuesday said UK’s decision has shown the mindset the international community has about Nigeria.

Robinson said: “That signals the mindset or feelings of the international community towards what is happening in the country. It clearly indicates how they feel about what is going on and that they are not comfortable about what is happening. That is an acknowledgement of the bias and the discrimination with the way the government has been handling some of these issues in the country.

“We have a situation in the North West where bandits have been terrorising communities and kidnapping people at random. Boko Haram is doing there thing in the North East. And we have situations where communities have been invaded and helicopters hovering all over the place not doing much.

“In the South, especially bin the South-East the Eastern security network is a beautiful arrangement to secure the lives and property of the people.

“But is is obvious that they are being targeted and prosecuted. So it is a welcome development and of course it’s a pointer to the government that they need to change their attitude to some of these things in the country.

“But more than that, the international community, particularly the UK government should do more in persuading and kind of out some pressure on the government not Nigeria to do things rightly.

“One right action will do more than all these talk here and thete and consultations that are going on. The country (Nigeria) is at war with itself. People are disaffected and we need to do more from what we have been doing in the last six years to out things right to out the country back on the right track in terms of development.”

