Oyo: FRSC boss tasks special marshals on promoting commission’s mandate

By Adeola Badru

The Sector Commander of the Federal Road Safety Commission (FRSC) in Oyo State, Mrs Chukwura Uche, has urged Special Marshals in the state to promote the mandate of the commission.

The sector commander who gave the charge during the inauguration of the state executives of the special marshals in Ibadan yesterday said, this would enhance the efforts of the regular Marshals in making the nation’s roads safe for all motorists and other road users.

According to Mrs Uche, the FRSC’s mandate is to prevent or minimise accidents on the highway, clear obstructions on any part of the highways, educate drivers, motorists and other members of the public generally on the proper use of the highways.

She further admonished the special marshals to refrain from acts capable of tarnishing the image of the FRSC, saying the commission would not tolerate Indiscipline and all forms of corruption.

The state sector commander urged the new state executive of the special marshals to work as a team, advising that they should look forward to doing greater things than what their predecessors had done.

In his remark, the new coordinator of the Special Marshal, Oyo State, Mr John Adegbotoluwa, pledged to put in his best to serve better through sincere coordination of all activities of the special marshals in the state.

Adegbotoluwa promised that the executives would key into the corps corporate strategic goals, engage their members on patrols, traffic control and public enlightenment to motor parks, mosques and churches.

He further said that strong synergy between the special marshals, regular marshals and other sister agencies would be promoted.

The FRSC in the state has 1,024 special marshals and all the units across the state had their representatives at the occasion.

Other newly inaugurated executive members were, J A Adeniji, Deputy Coordinator; Tosin Ojewumi, Secretary; Bola Osofisan, Assistant Secretary; Isaac Fapounda, Financial Secretary; G R Adedoyin, Treasurer and Dauda Igunrinnu, Public Education Officer.

