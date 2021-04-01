Over 15,959 receive COVID-19 dose in Gombe

Kindly Share This Story:

By Ben Ngwakwe – Gombe

Over 15,959 persons in Gombe have taken AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine, across primary health care and other facilities authorised for administering the jab on Wednesday.

According to the Commissioner for health, Dr Habu Dahiru, said that the state has attained 44 per cent of the target population for the first batch dedicated to health workers whom are on the frontline.

Dr Dahiru further revealed that the state is on the 7th day of the vaccination since the unveiling of the 71,340 doses by Governor Muhammadu Yahaya.

Also, speaking the consultant physician made this disclosure in Gombe at a one-day orientation of religious leaders, media houses on COVID-19 vaccine introduction in the state, organised by Gombe State Primary Health Care Development Agency (GSPHCDA).

He said, “As of today, the total number of people vaccinated stands at 15,959 because every day we hold review meeting and it is 44 per cent of the target population and we are on the seventh day and it is supposed to take 10 days. If at this time I’m having 44 per cent, I’m absolutely confident that we are going to achieve the goal.

“The media and religious leaders are special cohorts in the community, where the listenership, readership, and followership are large. The objective is to highlight what is COVID-19, signs, and symptoms, tell them whether there is medication or not then what is the best way to prevent the infection and how they can convince people to come and take the vaccine as well as to answer frequently asked questions on the myth, misconception, and apprehension of the vaccine.”

“We have received so many questions on the efficacy of the vaccine and in turn, we emphasised that the vaccine is highly efficacious 95 per cent, if you take the first dose, second booster dose between 8-12 weeks, you have a higher response, it is safe.”

Dahiru explained that the ministry in collaboration with the GSPHCDA has engaged personnel, with the requisite knowledge of administering the vaccine.

“About 4,000 were trained to administer the vaccine because it involves PHC’s at each of the 11 local government and there are about 5 to 7 points in each LGA with that we have a number of them that includes; vaccinator, recorder, supervisor all totalling to about 4,000 that are administering the vaccine,” he added.

Also, Dr. Abdulrahman Shu’aibu, Executive Secretary, Gombe State Primary Health Care Development Agency (GSPHCDA), in his opening address said COVID-19 has caused so much setback in the world resulting in lockdown, adding that there is a need to unite in its prevention.

He added, “We gathered participants cutting across the religious organisation and the media, owing to their importance for us to discuss issues concerning Covid-19 and the vaccine as well as the myth surrounding it.”

