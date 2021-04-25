Our curriculum must include Creative technological skills like digital marketing – ICT expert 

Kindly Share This Story:

…Multinationals not looking for graduates with only degrees but digital skills

By Ike Uchechukwu

The Director and CMO of Activecode Business Hub , a Forex, ICT based/ Digital marketing Company,Mr Kelvin Akparanta has called on the Federal Governnent to as a matter of urgency include technological skills like digital marketing ,branding into secondary & tertiary school curriculum .

He made the call during a pre launch press briefing of his book “Everything Personal Branding and Digital marketing” in Calabar at the weekend.

Vanguard learned that the book titled :” Everything personal Branding & Digital Marketing ” took a meticulous nine year research ,but was initiated in 2019 and completed during the pandemic in 2020.

Mr Kelvin further said he strongly believes that digital skills should be taught as basic subject / courses in Nigerian schools.

His words :” I strongly believe and advocate Personal Branding and Digital Marketing should be taught in Nigerian schools as basic courses and subjects.

“The Book, “Everything Personal Branding and Digital Marketing has been in development since 2019. It was finally ready at the fall of 2020 but got published in 2021.It is a masterpiece of 2 years of meticulous research and over 9 years of personal experience all embodied in the subject matter

“The idea is to create a perfect resource for beginner-to-advanced profesionals and digital marketers looking to learn new skills or improve on existing ones.

“The E-version of the book is in the works and would be in Major Nigerian and foreign languages ,Igbo, Yoruba, Hausa and of course French to cater for the needs of the French speaking parts of the African continent.

The ICT guru who has consulted for major brands in Nigeria including Carnival Calabar and more said his book when put into practical can curb unemployment to the bearest minimum.

He said :” Personal branding is important in today’s economy because you are the most important selling point of your service/product.

“If the basics of personal branding and the importance of it are inculcated in the minds of young people they will grow up being stronger and better career professionals and business tycoons.

“Millennial’s are changing the way we are thinking. Especially those that graduated during the recession. Imagine getting an expensive degree, then having to go live in your parent’s house as there are no jobs for you.

“So, if the Nigerian government can look into this, I believe we will be building the next set of World class professionals&business generation.

“I hereby implore the Minister of Education to explore ways on how to make these assertions a reality. Take a look at huge multi national IT companies like Google ,Amazon and so on who are creating their own curriculum,changing the narrative in Technology because they believe that the future is digital and it all starts with Personal Branding,” Kelvin said.

He further explained that the uniqueness of the subject matter cuts across all profession

“If you are a medical doctor, you can be a better medical doctor with a proper personal branding and hit more clients for your hospital with a good knowledge of digital marketing.Lawyers, Engineers, Farmers, Civil servants, Accountants, Politicians, Business Owners… infact any profession you can think of,” Kelvin stated .

