Osun United management suspends head coach, two others

By Shina Abubakar

The management of Osun United on Tuesday suspended some members of the team’s coaching crew over poor performance.

The suspected coaches include, the Head Coach, Bright Omokaro and two of his assistants, Bayo Adesina and Wole Animasahun.

The decision was taken after the Management’s emergency meeting following the team’s lack lusture performance in the ongoing Nigeria National League (NNL) where the team lost four matches in a row.

The team’s spokesperson, Tajudeen Ahmad said Assistant Coach, Waheed Olapade and goalkeeper’s trainer, Moruf Olasupo are to take charge of the team in the interim capacity with immediate effect.

“The management believe the coaching crew is not doing enough to get the desired result expected, hence, the decision to suspend them

“Similarly, a player, Olusola Akilapa was also suspended due to gross indiscipline. He is one of the highest paid players in the team, yet, he is not observing the rules and regulations of the team

“The suspension takes immediate effect until the general review of performance during the mid-season break”, he said.

