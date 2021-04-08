Breaking News
Osinbajo, Patience Jonathan, Tinubu, Orubebe, Ooni, Sultan honour Aisha Buhari at book launch

48 HOURS AFTER SHOOTING IN ASO ROCK: Arrested security details not released or replaced, Aisha fumes
Aisha Buhari

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru, ABUJA

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, Deputy President of the Senate, Ovie Omo-Agege, Dr Patience Jonathan, national leader of the All Progressives Congress, APC, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu and former Minister of Niger Delta Affairs under President Goodluck Jonathan are among the dignitaries that honour First Lady, Aisha Buhari at the presentation of her book, “Aisha Buhari Being Different.”

The book being authored by Hajo Sani, Senior Special Assistant to the President on Administration and Women Affairs is being launched at the Banquet Hall, Presidential Villa, Abuja.

Also present at the event chaired by Asiwaju Tinubu are the Ooni of Ife, Imperial Majesty, Adeyeye Ogunwusi, the Sultan of Sokoto, His Eminence, Sa’ad Abubakar III, wife of former Vice President, Amina Sambo and Chairman of Nigeria Governors Forum, NGF and Governor of Ekiti State, Dr Kayode Fayemi among others.

