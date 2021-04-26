Opportunities African migrants should exploit in Canada, says Vicsoleil

Opportunities that African migrants in Canada should take advantage of were spelt out by Beausoleil Victor Emmanuel Mervyn, co-founder and Executive Director, Social Economy Through Social Inclusion (SETSI), who recently declared: “My colleagues and I at SETSI aim to ensure peoples of African descent in Canada are engaged as full citizens with political, and economic power and sovereignty.”
Continuing, he explained further how SETSI, a forum that seeks economic development for the African Canadian community, help the black community in Canada: “We facilitate an incubator and accelerator for African Canadian businesses and start-ups.
We advocate for greater inclusion, diversity, equity and access within the social finance, social economy, and community economic development sectors within Canada. We also facilitate weekly capacity-building webinars for community members seeking to scale innovation and cultivate greater impact in the entrepreneurial initiatives.”
Vicsoleil, as he is better known on Instagram, disclosed his special focus on helping businesses to employ, partner or collaborate with African Canadian and subsequently generate revenue for families or develop a product or service that changes lives.
Giving a specific example, he noted that Nigeria is a country with some of the most successful entrepreneurs in Africa. “I want to add my expertise and experience to bridge the gap for some of those Nigerians that need just a bit of support to get funding or other assistance to get their business concepts to the stage of reality,¨ he said.
A widely travelled man, Vicsoleil did not hide his passion for the advancement of Africa and community development on the continent, saying: “My connection to Africa began at the age of nineteen when I co-founded African Educators of Toronto in 2003 with my wife and a few of my colleagues and I have been supporting community development work in Ghana since I was twenty-one years old.”