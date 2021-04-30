One week after, Uzodimma returns to Imo, with operation stop hoodlums

Kindly Share This Story:

By Chinonso Alozie, Owerri

One week after, Imo state governor, Hope Uzodimma’s hometown was attacked, he (Uzodimma) has returned back to his state, to continued his official duties especially to vehemently end hoodlums attacking Imolites.

Vanguard gathered in Owerri, that the governor arrived in the state at about 01:45 pm, on Friday, alongside his appointees and other stakeholders of Imo state.

An inside source told Vanguard that the governor had concluded on his security strategy to immediately end the series of attacks by unknown gunmen in the state.

Part of the arrangements of the governor was to set in motion the Imo state chapter of the Ebubeagu, meet with security heads in the states. He would also meet with traditional rulers as well as a special section with stakeholders of the state across party lines to collectively deal with the situation.

A source said: “Uzodimma does not talk much he believes in action. His back and action will start. You think while he’s away that he was not doing anything in regards to the security of lives and properties in Imo.

“Watch and see the action. Those behind the attacks should continue, we are not telling them to stop but they will be exposed for Imolites.”

He continued: “So, all these are for election in 2023. Uzodimma’s administration is not thinking of 2023, we are thinking of how to provide governance to the people of the state.”

