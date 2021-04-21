One killed as bandits attack Amotekun in Oyo

Kindly Share This Story:

By Ola Ajayi

THE Western Nigeria Security Network (WNSN), otherwise code-named “Amotekun Corps” which is saddled with the responsibility of curbing cases of kidnapping, rape and destruction of farmlands in Oyo State was attacked by some bandits killing one of the members of the outfit in Oyo State.

The victim whose name was given as Sulaiman Quadri, was hacked to death by the hoodlums that stormed the Atiba Local Government Area of the State.

Vanguard reliably gathered that the bandits numbering 11 invaded a farm, Living Farms which is located at Fiditi Town in Oyo community.

The Amotekun corps were said to have provided security for the staff of the farm.

When the bandits struck, it was Quadri who was shot dead while his colleague, Amo Bello Yisau, sustained life-threatening injuries.

He was said to have been rushed to the General Hospital, Oyo where he is receiving treatment.

The Oyo State Commandant of Amotekun Corps, Col.(rtd) Olayinka Olayanju, confirmed the incident saying “One of our operatives in Amotekun Oyo State, Suleiman Quadir (25 years old) of Atiba Local Government was killed in an ambush by a group of armed bandits numbering 11 at Living Farms in Fiditi on Tuesday, 20th April 2021”

“Amo Quadir and his colleague Amo Bello Yisau were escorting the staff of the farm to the farm when it was invaded by the armed bandits. Amo Yisau too was caught by rounds of bullets but he survived and is receiving treatment at the General Hospital Owode Oyo”.

“The gallant, Suleiman Quadir, left behind an aged father, a wife and a son. He has since been buried according to Islamic rites”, he said.

Vanguard News Nigeria

