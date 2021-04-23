Okowa urges prayers for Nigeria

Kindly Share This Story:

Governor Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta has called for prayers, saying that Nigeria is in troubled times with dwindling economy occasioned by various factors, including worsening insecurity across the nation.

The governor stated this on Friday at the funeral service of late Mrs Comfort Nwagimeje at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church, Agbor.

While urging Nigerians to pray for God to change the situation, Okowa said many people are hungry and can no longer feed themselves because they can’t farm the way they used to due to growing insecurity.

“Pray for our nation because we are in troubled times; the country is insecure and our state is not left out because whatever affects the country affects the states.

“But we have hope that God will take control and change things for the better.

Okowa condoled with the family of Nwagimeje on the demise of their matriarch and announced that the state government would construct Okwuijen Street, Agbor, in honour of the departed Comfort Nwagimeje.

“I know we have come here to mourn, but even in mourning of our dear mother, we still have to give thanks to God because that is the teaching of the Holy Scripture.

“I’m glad that I am in your midst today to celebrate the life and times of Ezinne Comfort Nwagimeje, who was dear to all of us.

“She was very dear to all of us because she was the wife of somebody we hold dear to our heart, Pa John Nwagimeje.

“In all the years I had known them, I saw her as a virtuous woman because as it happens in some instances, many women drag their husbands down.

“But in her case, she supported and assisted our father to attain the prominence he attained in Delta State politics because the fear of Pa Nwagimeje is the beginning of wisdom in Ika South and Ika nation as a whole.

“I am pleased with what has been said about her. It is good to live well, because when you depart what legacies will you leave for your children?

“She has left the warmth in their home that will cause people to respect the husband and I am glad that she impacted on the society while she lived as a true builder of the home,” he said.

Earlier, Rev. Fr. Anthony Nwaeni, in his homily, charged Christians to live a worthy life, and said that late Comfort Nwagimeje epitomised good motherhood.

The cleric remarked that the deceased lived a life of good works and testimonies abound of her good deeds.

“She maintained a life of decency in her daily manners, religious and social affairs as well as political issues and family life.

“Her appearance was always a radiation of the true quality of motherhood. A woman of great character and we will miss her,” the Priest said.

Kindly Share This Story: