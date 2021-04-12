Okowa is a Performing Governor says Oritsewinor

Kindly Share This Story:

The Senior Special Assistant on Security to the Delta State Governor Mr. Oritsewinor Kevin Olu has described the Delta State Governor Dr. Ifeanyi Okowa as a performing Governor.

Oritsewinor who made this known while meeting with youths noted the Governor has met the People’s expectations.

He said Governor Okowa has done a lot in terms of infrastructure, road Projects, human capital development and entrepreneurship programs for youths.

According to Oritsewinor, The Governor’s Developmental strides are in all 25 local government areas of the state.

He also commended the people of Delta State for ensuring peace which has led to developments across the State.

“The Governor’s wealth of experience has been exemplified in the quick impact and legacy projects delivered to Deltans.

Today Delta State is Peaceful with unprecedented achievements under the administration of the Delta State Governor Ifeanyi Okowa .” He said.

Vanguard News Nigeria

