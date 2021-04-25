Ogunsan lauds Tinubu over Benue varsity honour

Kindly Share This Story:

…says honour well deserved

The Chairman of Executive Group and Board Member, Lagos State Security Trust Fund (LSSTF), Dr Ayo Ogunsan, has hailed the National Leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, on his recent conferment of a honorary doctorate degree by the Federal University of Agriculture in Makurdi, the Benue State capital.

Describing it as “an honour well deserved yet coming without any surprise”, Ogunsan said the honour comes as a proof of Tinubu’s all-round influence.

“I wish to congratulate a father, leader and mentor, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, on his recent feat of being honoured with a doctorate degree by the Federal University of Agriculture, Benue State.

“This is yet another milestone in your life which doesn’t come as a surprise as it is only an addition to your league of laurels. I daresay that it is an honour well deserved yet coming without any surprise.

“This further serves as a testament to your impact in all spheres of nation building and all round development. I am lost for words, or let me rather say I want to be economical with words by simply saying this is yet another honour well-deserved and coming at a time when many fingers are already pointing in the direction of this great man taking over the hems of affair in Aso Villa, come 2023.

“It is no gainsay that the Jagaban of Borgu, to a large extent, has continued to show courage, resilience and diligence in matters of public importance; a man who says his truth always, not minding whose ox is gored.

“Perhaps one of the reasons this calls for celebration is that, despite the smear campaign of calumny against your reputation by a snippet of detractors and lullipitans, you have remained unperturbed, coming out stronger and better.

“Sir, I celebrate you on this laurel and I pray God continues to strengthen you for greater works,” Ogunsan said.

