Ogun governor calls for prayer against security, economic challenges

Gov. Dapo Abiodun of Ogun has urged Nigerians not to be discouraged by the prevailing security and economic challenges confronting the nation, urging them to be steadfast in prayer for a turnaround.

Abiodun made the appeal on Thursday at the 13th Annual Synod of the Methodist Church, Nigeria, Diocese of Remo Central.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the synod, themed: ‘Watch and Pray’, was held at the Methodist Church, Oke-Oja, Isara-Remo in Remo-North Local Government Area of the state.

The governor equally urged the people to be cautious and avoid using inflammatory words capable of causing disunity in the country.

Abiodun, who noted that conflicts were inevitable in every human society, urged Nigerians to always strive to look for amicable ways of resolving such conflicts whenever they arose.

Describing the theme as apt, he called on the public to pray for the country and its leaders, saying that “Prayers can turn unpleasant situations around”.

While lauding adherents of different religions for maintaining peaceful co-existence in the state, the governor acknowledged the support of religious leaders towards his administration.

Abiodun explained that Ogun had recorded huge achievements under his leadership.

He listed some of the achievements to include massive road constructions, provision of affordable housing, renovation of primary health centres and primary schools across the state.

The governor further said that the state security apparatus had been reinvigorated with the provision of patrol vehicles and communication gadgets.

He assured that his administration would continue to combat crime to guarantee a peaceful state.

Earlier in his remarks, the Diocesan Bishop of Remo Central, Rt. Rev. Olu Akinola, urged the governor to always be attentive and to spend quality time with God for divine direction.

The cleric further commended Gov. Abiodun for his achievements in the areas of roads, housing, security, and employment.

Vanguard News Nigeria