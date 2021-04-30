OGSIEC releases local government election timetable

Kindly Share This Story:

By James Ogunnaike – Abeokuta

The Ogun State Independent Electoral Commission (OGSIEC) in its released timetable for the elections into the offices of Chairmen and Councillors in the twenty local government areas of the state, stated it will hold on Saturday 24 July, 2021.

A press release signed by the Chairman, OGSIEC, Mr Babatunde Osibodu, stated that as part of the commission’s efforts to ensure a free and fair electoral process, a press briefing has been slated for Tuesday, May 4th 2021, at the Cinema Hall, June 12 Cultural Centre, Kuto, Abeokuta at 10.00 am prompt.

Osibodu added that the briefing will enable the Commission to unveil the electoral guidelines for the elections to all political parties and the general public.

“The Commission, therefore, requests all registered political parties wishing to participate in the forthcoming elections to present not more than two representatives at the briefing, saying that the restriction in the number of representatives is to enable the strict observance of the COVID-19 protocols”.

