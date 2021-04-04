Odumakin’s death is tragic — OAU mourns

Kindly Share This Story:

Shina Abubakar, Osogbo

The management of Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile-Ife Osun state has described the death of human rights activist, Mr Yinka Odumakin as not only tragic but a monumental loss to the country, human rights community and the University.

The Vice-Chancellor, Professor Eyitope Ogunbodede added that the university received Odumakin’s sudden death with shock.

In a statement issued by the university’s spokesperson, Abiodun Olarewaju, Ogunbodede said the Afenifere spokesperson died when his wealth of experience was most needed to chart a new path for the overall development of Nigeria.

“Graduated from the Department of English Language, Obafemi Awolowo University, in 1989, Yinka Odumakin was a vibrant Student activist, a mass mobiliser, a great orator and the Public Relations Officer of the Students Unions.

“As an Alumnus, he assisted the Faculty of Arts is raising funds for a few projects that were of immense benefits to the staff and students.

“I pray that the Lord Almighty would grant him eternal rest and his wife, family, friends, associates and Afenifere the fortitude to bear the irreparable loss” reads the statement.

