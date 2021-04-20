Obi Cubana celebrates new age

Kindly Share This Story:

By Juliet Ebirim

That Obinna Iyiegbu is currently one of the richest and most influential personalities in the Nigerian entertainment and hospitality industry is not in doubt, the business mogul, entrepreneur, philanthropist and show promoter gracefully added another year recently.

On the 12th of April, Obi Cubana as he is fondly called marked his birthday in Abuja and Enugu, amidst pomp and fanfare. He was treated to an exclusive birthday dinner by a popular whiskey brand in Abuja.

Through the years, Obi Iyiegbu has represented the true definition of success. With an organized network of several investments within and outside Nigeria, the young billionaire attributes his success to the grace and mercy of God.

Also read:

The Chairman of Cubana Group, Obi Cubana believes that the hospitality and entertainment industry in the country offers a lot of opportunities within the economy and he has also shown that he can, despite the downturn in the economy, offer a lot of succour to those in need. Not less than one thousand people are employed in several of hid establishments spread all over the country.

Saying Obi Cubana whose close friends refer to as King Pablo is a super-rich big boy is simply stating the obvious because he sits atop a thriving business empire. Though very generous, his humility is second to none and he dresses simply, hardly flaunting his wealth.

Obi has successfully redefined nightlife in Nigeria. The Anambra born businessman remains one of Nigeria’s biggest investors in the tourism and hospitality industry. The father of four has his hands in several businesses including Oil and Gas, construction, events and brand activations and entertainment.

An astute philanthropist, he constantly donates his business proceeds to charity. In collaboration with the Kiek Foundation, an initiative of his beautiful wife Ebele, he has provided free help to children in the area of education, diet nutrition, quality health care and child advocacy. Established in 2018 by his wife, Kiek Foundation has inspired and supported several children to attain their full potentials.

Vanguard News Nigeria

Kindly Share This Story: