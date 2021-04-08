Obaseki tasks NAFDAC on equipped operational office in Edo

Kindly Share This Story:

Gov Godwin Obaseki of Edo has urged the National Agency For Administration and Control (NAFDAC) to have a fully equipped operational office in the state for effective discharge of its responsibilities.

Obaseki gave the charge when he received its Director-General, Prof. Mojisola Adeyeye, who was on a courtesy visit to Edo Government House, Benin.

The governor, who announced a gift of a parcel of land to the agency, assured it of his administration’s commitment in its avowed determination to effectively curb the circulation of adulterated drugs and beverages in the state.

He assured the agency that the Certificate of Occupancy to the gifted land would be ready for collection within seven days.

Obaseki said that the state government was not unmindful of the agency’s vital role in the regulation of food and drugs, hence the state government’s gesture.

He noted that, “it is necessary for the agency to have its own office to help fight fake and substandard drugs, food and medicines,”

He, therefore, urged the agency to ensure the complement of a full laboratory in the facility.

Earlier, Adeyeye informed the governor that the agency remained committed to performing its statutory mandate of control and regulation of drugs and beverages.

She said the agency had built offices in seven states with five more to go including Edo which provisions were captured in the 2020 budget.

The director-general then appealed to the governor for a parcel of land to erect the agency’s permanent structure

“The unavailability of land for the project has delayed the project and am appealing to the Edo government for assistance in this regard,” Adeyeye said.

