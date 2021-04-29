Obaseki chairs PDP e-registration committee

Kindly Share This Story:

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) National Executive Committee (NEC) has named Gov. Godwin Obaseki of Edo State as the Chairman of the party’s e-registration committee.

The party’s National Publicity Secretary, Mr. Kola Ologbondiyan, disclosed this while briefing newsmen after the party’s NEC emergency meeting held on Thursday at its national secretariat in Abuja.

Ologbondiyan said that the NEC, at the meeting, received reports on the e-registration of members as the NWC announced the membership of the committee set up to conduct the exercise.

He said that while Obaseki would chair the committee, his Adamawa State counterpart, Gov. Ahmadu Fintiri, was appointed to serve as deputy chairman.

“The statutory members of the committee are the national organsing secretary, national treasurer, national financial secretary, deputy national secretary and the national publicity secretary.

“Further nominations will be taken from the board of trustees, the national assembly, forum of state chairmen as well as the youth and women demography of our party,” he said.

Ologbondiyan said that the committee would recommend to the party when the e-registration exercise would commence.

He said that the NEC decried the heightened insecurity in all parts of the nation and urged President Muhammadu Buhari to immediately declare a national state of emergency on security.

“NEC also urged President Buhari to, without delay, convoke a national conference on security so as to galvanise ideas and options to tackle insecurity in our country.”

Ologbondiyan said that the NEC commended the efforts of governors, senators, house of representatives members and other officials elected on the platform of the PDP in forcefully seeking solutions to the spate of insecurity in the country.

With regard to the programmes of the party, Ologbondiyan said that the NEC expressed satisfaction with the efforts of the NWC in preparation for the Nov. 6 Governorship election in Anambra state

He said that the NWC asserted its readiness to do everything possible, within the confines of the law, to win the election.

“NEC unanimously passed a vote of confidence on the National Chairman, Prince Uche Secondus as well as the members of the National Working Committee (NWC).

“NEC further cautioned party members at all levels to be wary of agents of distractions and division while praising the effort of the NWC for being focused and purpose-driven in piloting the affairs of the party. “

Ologbondiyan, fielding questions on the screening of the party’s aspirants for Anambra governorship election, said that the Screening Committee, led by former Governor of Kogi State, Idris Wada, cleared all the 16 aspirants for primaries.

Vanguard News Nigeria

Kindly Share This Story: