NUJ lauds Okowa on infrastructure development

Members of the National Executive Council (NEC) of the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ) have applauded Delta State governor, Senator Ifeanyi Okowa for the massive infrastructure development of the state by his administration.

The union members who were in Asaba for their NEC meeting made the commendation shortly after being conducted round some of the projects being executed by the Senator Okowa led administration by the State Commissioner for Information, Mr. Charles Aniagwu.

The projects inspected by the national leadership of the union included the recently inaugurated Delta State Traditional Rulers Council Secretariat, the State Central Secretariat and the state secretariat of the NUJ being built by the state government.

At the Traditional Rulers Council Secretariat, the National President of the union, Comrade Chris Isiguzo who was marvelled with the state-of-the-art facilities at the secretariat said that the decision of the state government to build and furnish the secretariat was a right step in the right direction.

While noting that the secretariat would foster greater unity among traditional rulers in the state, Comrade Isiguzo implored other state governments in the country to emulate what the Delta State Government had done, even as he applauded traditional rulers for their roles in promoting peace and unity in their respective kingdoms.

At the secretariat, the Chairman of Delta State Traditional Rulers Council, HRM, Dr. Emmanuel Efeizomor II who had earlier presided over the council’s meeting, welcomed members of the union to the state, just as he wished them fruitful deliberations.

Conducting members of the union on a guided tour of the ultra-modern State Central Secretariat, the Commissioner for Information, Mr. Aniagwu told them that the foundation of the secretariat being executed by a reputable Chinese firm was laid in 2018.

According to him, the idea of building the Central Secretariat was mooted by the Okowa’s administration with a view to solving the accommodation problem being faced by some ministries, departments and agencies of the state government who, he said, are operating from rented apartments.

The Commissioner disclosed that the State Central Secretariat designed with state-of-the-art facilities has a capacity to accommodate over 29 ministries, departments and agencies, pointing out that the car park in the secretariat would accommodate over 2,000 cars.

“The State Central Secretariat has a dedicated power line, two banking halls, a hospital and a shopping mall among other facilities,” Mr. Aniagwu said.

At the press centre (Delta State Council Secretariat of the NUJ), the Commissioner told members of the union that the secretariat would be ready for occupation before May ending, this year, adding that the state government would also furnish the secretariat for members of the union.

Speaking shortly after the facility tour of the ultra-modern State Central Secretariat and the NUJ Secretariat, Comrade Isiguzo expressed satisfaction with the landmark achievements recorded by the Okowa’s administration.

While describing the State Central Secretariat as a beautiful architectural edifice, the national president of the union said “when you make a work place comfortable for workers, they (workers) will deliver excellently well on their work schedules.

“With what we have seen, it is obvious that the Delta State Government is integrating traditional rulers and members of the NUJ in the scheme of things by investing in the traditional institution and in the media.

“Other state governments in the country should come to Delta State to see how to effectively partner with the media,” Comrade Isiguzo said while urging journalists in the state to reciprocate government’s gesture by helping to adequately publicise government’s policies and programmes.

