Nuclear Energy ‘ll stabilise power supply — Onu

By Emmanuel Elebeke

Minister of Science and Technology, Dr Ogbonnaya Onu says nuclear energy will stabilise the power supply in Nigeria should the country exploit to the maximum, the full benefits of peaceful nuclear energy.

Dr Onu stated this on Thursday when he declared open the Nigeria Energy Calculator 2050 (NECAL2050) stakeholders engagement in Abuja.

According to Dr Onu, when Nigeria peacefully maximises Nuclear energy, it would help build a stable power supply base and would benefit many socio-economic areas such as medicine, agriculture, education, manufacturing and overall national economic growth.

The Nigeria Energy calculator 2050, is an energy planning model which will offer choices in energy development to be examined alongside its environmental consequences.

On safety concerns on the use of nuclear energy, the Minister called on the active participation of the organised private sector (OPS), to research and develop nuclear technology for the overall benefit of Nigeria.

He called on Nigeria, to partner with other countries willing to help in the development of necessary expertise in nuclear technology.

The Minister called for efficient and effective use of energy resources, to guarantee rapid national industrialisation.

In his words, “Nigeria has enormous energy resources, therefore the task facing us is to efficiently and effectively utilise these resources to guarantee rapid industrialisation of the nation”.

The Minister further emphasised that the nation needs a development pathway that can help the country achieve sustainable national development, adding that the nation’s factories, offices, laboratories, business and homes must have sufficient power to run them.

According to Dr Onu, “I am optimistic that our dear nation will pursue the right combination of different sources of energy including renewables, fossil fuel as well as nuclear energy”.

Earlier, the Director-General of the Energy Commission of Nigeria, Prof. Eli Jidere Bala, said the United Kingdom partnered with the commission to develop the Nigeria Energy Calculator 2050 (NECAL2050), which is a key energy planning tool.

He further added, that the Nigeria Energy Calculator 2050 (NECAL2050), will help promote global warming mitigation.

Vanguard News Nigeria

