NSF 2020: Bayelsa storms Edo with over 400 athletes

On 9:38 pmIn Sportsby
Bayelsa

By Emem Idio

Ahead of the National Sports Festival, NSF, in Edo State, a total of 440 athletes will be representing Bayelsa State at the sports fiesta.

Director of Sports of the State Sports Council, Sir Braveman Wodi disclosed this during an interactive session with newsmen in his office in Yenagoa ahead of the much-anticipated showpiece which has suffered several postponements.

He said the collective desire of the state-contingent was to surpass the previous records set in the National Sports Festival, pointing out that the athletes in camp are in high spirit and that team Bayelsa would achieve credible results.

Wodi explained that 33 sports associations would take part in the rescheduled Edo 2020 Fiesta especially where the state has a comparative advantage such as Wrestling, Swimming and combatant sports.

With Bayelsa finishing 5th in the 2018 edition in Abuja with 33 gold medals, 49 bronze medal and 56 silver medals, Sir Wodi expressed optimism that getting a top-three finish in the overall medals table in Benin City was of utmost priority.

