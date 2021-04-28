NPA appoints 4 GMs and 8 AGMs

Kindly Share This Story:

By Providence Adeyinka

THE Nigerian Ports Authority, NPA, has announced the appointment of four new general managers and eight assistant general managers.

The appointment, according to a press release signed by Ibrahim Nasiru, assistant general manager, corporate and strategic communications, is in furtherance of the management’s commitment to motivating its workforce and building a formidable succession plan in line with the federal character principle.

The newly appointed general managers are: Olaseni Alakija, who becomes general manager, corporate and strategic communications, Patricia Aboh (Mrs), general manager Servicom; Engr. Sylvester Nwankwo, general manager, MD’s Office and Engr (Mrs.) Anthonia Ohagwa, general manager, ICT.

The newly appointed assistant general managers are Naphtali Pella, now AGM, Audit (Finance and Investment); Adesina Salau, AGM, Land and Estate, Zainab Dantiye (Mrs), AGM, Administration, and Nansel Zhimwan, AGM, Corporate & Strategic Communications.

Others include Benjamin Oluyori; AGM, Enterprise and Risk Management, Ruth Boyo (Mrs), AGM, Investments, Engr. Mukhtar Isah, AGM, Civil, and Felix Adekunle AGM, CT (Network and Communications). With these appointments, the Authority has a total number of 21 GMs and 60 AGMs.

While congratulating the new appointees, the management of the authority charged them to justify the confidence reposed in them by discharging their duties responsibly.The appointments take immediate effect.

