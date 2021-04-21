Novarick upgrades Lekki landscape, offers new ruby terraces

Kindly Share This Story:

As part of its effort to guarantee an increase in homeownership, Novarick Homes, a fast-rising property firm recently upgraded its landscape with an addition of the Ruby 2 and Ruby 3Terraces.

The ground breaking which took place on Tuesday April 20th, marks the beginning of a new collection of exquisite and affordable Semi-Detached and Terrace Duplexes right in the heart of Lekki.

The event had in attendance a cross-section of dignitaries like the Alara of Ilara Kingdom, Oba Olufolarin Ogunsanwo Telade IV, who was duly represented by the wife, Olori Bolanle Yetunde Ogunsawo; Non-Executive Director of Novarick Homes, Mr. Otonye Tony Lolomari and the Chief Imam of Lekki Central Mosque, Ridwan Jamiuto mention a few.

“Our team of engineers are focused on reinventing the real estate sector in Nigeria by making sustainability the core of our business,” said Noah Ibrahim, Chief Executive Officer, Novarick Homes and Properties. “From land ownership to investments and construction, we are consistently creating new innovations to guarantee high value for money.”

When completed, the Ruby 2 will comprise of four units of exquisite Semi-Detached Duplexes with BQ which features spacious rooms, family lounge, fully fitted kitchen, a walk-in closet, Jacuzzi and well-equipped gym. It is designed as a luxurious yet affordable residence, wholly developed to accommodate loved ones in a safe and secured eco-friendly community.

While Ruby 3 is a mini-private solar-powered estate of four units (4 Bedroom Terraces), two units (4 Bedroom Semi-Detached Duplex) and one unit (4 Bedroom Fully Detached Duplex), exclusively designed to maximize space and ensure privacy. The new estate will feature smart metering, good drainage system, and 24hrs electricity, treated water system, ample parking space with interlocked roads to create a synergy between the lush panoramic views and nature.

In June 2020, the first phase of the Ruby Apartments was launched to provide a mixture of luxury and affordability, specially designed to merge class with urban development. The prime location provides access to strategic facilities like schools, supermarkets, hospitals, corporate institutions and movie centers.

Novarick Homes and Properties was established in 2018 as a real estate development firm, providing housing and investment solutions in Lagos, Nigeria. The company offers joint ventures, property procurement and advisory sessions on www.novarickhomes.comwith facility management for a well-rounded investment decision.

