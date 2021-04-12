NITDA opens entries for 2021 Innovation Challenge

Kindly Share This Story:

By Emmanuel Elebeke

The National Information Technology Development Agency (NITDA) is calling for entries for the 2021 Creativity and Innovation Challenge.

In a statement by the Head, Corporate Affairs and External Relations, NITDA, Mrs. Hadiza Umar the contest was conceived with the theme “Inspiring Creativity and Innovation in the Nigerian Digital Economy”, is organised as part of the United Nations’ World Creativity and Innovation Day 2021 to harness innovative and impactful solutions for the development of a vibrant digital economy.

The World Creativity and Innovation Day is a global UN day celebrated to raise awareness around the importance of creativity and innovation in problem-solving with respect to advancing the UN Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) also known as the “global goals”.

The agency is therefore calling on all Nigerians with innovative and impactful working solutions to make entries for the Innovation Challenge.

According to Umar, solutions will be evaluated based on job and wealth creation potential, originality, marketability, scalability, and inclusiveness. Successful entries will have an opportunity to present their solutions to the Tech Industry Stakeholders.

The event is scheduled as follows: Submission of entries via http://bit.ly/NITDA21WCID and the portal will be opened from April 12, 2021, till April 17, 2021.

Entries will be evaluated and assessed by April 19, 2021, and successful ones will be required to do a 5-minute live pitch on Wednesday, April 21, 2021.

