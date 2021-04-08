Breaking News
NiMet issues heatwave alert

The Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NiMet) has predicted cloudiness and sunshine weather conditions across the country from Wednesday to Friday. NiMet’s weather outlook released on Tuesday in Abuja predicted partly cloudy with sunshine intervals over Sokoto, Kebbi and Zamfara with chances of few rains over parts of southern Kaduna and southern Taraba on Wednesday. “ While leaving remaining parts of the region to be in sunny and hazy condition during the morning hours, a few thunderstorms are anticipated over parts of Kebbi, Sokoto and southern Kaduna in afternoon and evening. “The North central region is expected to be cloudy in the morning hours. There are prospects of thunderstorms over parts of southern Plateau, Kogi, Abuja, Benue and Kwara during the afternoon and evening period. “Inland and coastal cities of South are expected to be cloudy in the morning hours. ”Thunderstorms are expected over parts of Ondo, Osun, Owerri, Ikom, Enugu, Cross-River, PortHarcourt and Lagos during afternoon and evening hours,” it said. According to NiMet, sunny and hazy weathers are anticipated over some parts of the region on Thursday. The agency forecast partly cloudy with sunshine intervals over Kebbi, Sokoto, Kaduna, Gombe and Bauchi in the morning hours. “Later in the day, partly cloudy atmosphere with sunshine intervals are anticipated with chances of few thunderstorms over parts of southern Adamawa and southern Taraba. “ More cloudiness is anticipated over the North central region during morning hours. In the afternoon and evening period, a few thunderstorms are expected over parts of Kogi and Kwara. “ The inland and coastal cities should be predominantly cloudy in the morning hours with prospects of thunderstorms over parts of Cross River, Rivers and Bayelsa,” it said. The agency predicted better prospects of thunderstorms and rains over the region in afternoon and evening hours. The agency envisaged cloudy skies with sunshine intervals over the northern region within the forecast period on Friday. It predicted the North central region to also be predominantly cloudy during the morning hours. “A cloudy atmosphere is anticipated over the inland and coastal cities in the morning period. “Thunderstorms are expected over Ado-Ekiti, Edo, Abakaliki, Enugu, Abakaliki, Anambra, Lagos, Calabar, Port-Harcourt and Bayelsa during the afternoon and evening hours,” it said.

By Fortune Eromosele

The Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NiMet) has issued a heatwave warning to residents of the North Central and Northern region.

The warning came as the country begins to record high temperatures in recent days.

NiMet in a statement said that “The high temperatures of 40oc and above from April – May which are normal for the period may lead to severe discomfort amongst citizens in the country.”

The Director-General of the Agency, Prof. Mansur Bako Matazu explained that heat stress and heat-related diseases such as measles, heat rashes and heat stroke are some of the adverse effects on health that will be prevalent this season.

He, therefore, advised individuals to “reside in the well-ventilated environment; limit exposure to a high temperature by avoiding, as much as possible, outdoor activities; wear light clothing and take enough fluid to avoid dehydration”.

Prof. Matazu observed that “the period is largely expected to be the warmest in the year because of the diurnal and periodic surge in the incursion of the south-westerly trade winds which will invariably accentuate the potential latent heat capacity of water vapour, an important contributor to the urban heat quotient.”

He added that while the onset of rains over most places in the south was expected in late March, especially places closer to the coast, the Northcentral and the Northern regions are still in their transition period and their temperatures are expected to be on the increase.

In the same vein, the Director-General also warned of high-intensity storms as the rains return in the southern region and some parts of the inland cities.

While he urged people to be mindful of damaging winds capable of pulling down trees, telecoms mast, electric pole and strong lightning that may cause damages to electric appliances, he called on the authorities responsible to ensure trees are pruned and telecom masts and electric poles are re-enforced.

He further admonished people against staying and parking vehicles under trees and other tall structures during the storm.

