NiMet explains prevalent hazy weather condition

The Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NiMet) has predicted cloudiness and sunshine weather conditions across the country from Wednesday to Friday. NiMet’s weather outlook released on Tuesday in Abuja predicted partly cloudy with sunshine intervals over Sokoto, Kebbi and Zamfara with chances of few rains over parts of southern Kaduna and southern Taraba on Wednesday. “ While leaving remaining parts of the region to be in sunny and hazy condition during the morning hours, a few thunderstorms are anticipated over parts of Kebbi, Sokoto and southern Kaduna in afternoon and evening. “The North central region is expected to be cloudy in the morning hours. There are prospects of thunderstorms over parts of southern Plateau, Kogi, Abuja, Benue and Kwara during the afternoon and evening period. “Inland and coastal cities of South are expected to be cloudy in the morning hours. ”Thunderstorms are expected over parts of Ondo, Osun, Owerri, Ikom, Enugu, Cross-River, PortHarcourt and Lagos during afternoon and evening hours,” it said. According to NiMet, sunny and hazy weathers are anticipated over some parts of the region on Thursday. The agency forecast partly cloudy with sunshine intervals over Kebbi, Sokoto, Kaduna, Gombe and Bauchi in the morning hours. “Later in the day, partly cloudy atmosphere with sunshine intervals are anticipated with chances of few thunderstorms over parts of southern Adamawa and southern Taraba. “ More cloudiness is anticipated over the North central region during morning hours. In the afternoon and evening period, a few thunderstorms are expected over parts of Kogi and Kwara. “ The inland and coastal cities should be predominantly cloudy in the morning hours with prospects of thunderstorms over parts of Cross River, Rivers and Bayelsa,” it said. The agency predicted better prospects of thunderstorms and rains over the region in afternoon and evening hours. The agency envisaged cloudy skies with sunshine intervals over the northern region within the forecast period on Friday. It predicted the North central region to also be predominantly cloudy during the morning hours. “A cloudy atmosphere is anticipated over the inland and coastal cities in the morning period. “Thunderstorms are expected over Ado-Ekiti, Edo, Abakaliki, Enugu, Abakaliki, Anambra, Lagos, Calabar, Port-Harcourt and Bayelsa during the afternoon and evening hours,” it said.

The Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NiMet) has given reasons for the present hazy weather conditions being experienced over the North and Central parts of the country in the last few days.

In a statement issued on Wednesday in Abuja, Mr Muntari Ibrahim, NiMet’s General Manager of Public Relations, echoed the prediction of the agency’s Central Forecast Office (CFO) on March 22.

“The present dust haze being experienced across the North and Central regions of the country resurfaced on March 25, had been anticipated by the CFO in its weather outlook issued on March 22.

“The dust event is as a result of the passage of the mid-latitude wave which helped in strengthening the surface pressure over the Sahara Desert region.

“This activity resulted in the strengthening and intensification of the Saharan high-pressure cell, which progressively pushed down the Inter-Tropical Discontinuity (ITD) from a latitudinal position of 10.8 degrees North on Wednesday, March 24, to 7.8 degrees North on Tuesday, March 30.”

According to NiMet, the dust situation is expected to persist till April 1, when the Saharan high-pressure belt is projected to weaken and horizontal visibilities to improve between 1km to 3km over the extreme North.

NiMet said the region was then expected to experience sunny and slightly hazy conditions over the northern cities, while cloudiness to the South and parts of the central region.

“Nigerians should expect flight operations to run smoothly without fear of delay or cancellation from Thursday 1st April 2021, over the extreme north.

“While assuring the general public and indeed travellers of continuous update of the weather condition as it unfolds, NiMet wishes them a happy Easter celebration,” the statement read in part.

