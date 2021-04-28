Breaking News
NIMASA to take delivery of Italian aircraft for Deep Blue project

Set May for official lunch

By Godfrey Bivbere 

THE Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency, NIMASA, is set to take delivery of an aircraft from Italy for the commencement of the Deep Blue Sea project.

NIMASA said the official launching of the Deep Blue Sea project has been set for the end of next month.

 Director-General of NIMASA, Bashir Jamoh, who disclosed this in Lagos while hosting the Executive Secretary of the Nigerian Shippers Council, NSC, Hassan Bello, said that the agency had earlier received three helicopters which have been assembled and are being test run.

The NIMASA boss said everything for the commencement of the project has been set in the last six months but the absence of the aircraft assets has been holding back the project.

In his words, “The issue of deep blue project, I am one of the first to express my happiness to see the emergence of the DB project. As I am talking today, the DB project is working.

“We have received the helicopters, those are the two things left as at the last six months. I am glad to announce that we have received three helicopters’, we have assembled them, we are now test running the helicopters.

“We fixed a target of this April for the launching of these assets but I was made to understand that three are still under way. 

The Executive Secretary please plug your calendar for May 21, which is the new date for the formal launching of the DB project,” he noted.

