Nigerians need to know money doesn’t solve all problems — Pastor Faseru

By Victor Ogunyinka

The National Superintendent of the Kingsway International Christian Centre, KICC, Pastor Femi Faseru, has pointed that not all problems can be solved with money.

Speaking at the KICC Dome on Sunday, Pastor Faseru said Nigeria as a nation must note that everything is not about money and that is why leaders keep borrowing without a solution.

Using Nehemiah as a case study, he pointed out that wisdom is very essential in achieving results.

“Information is golden, it is not supposed to be a gossip or side gist. Information can oftentimes be the beginning of achievement.

“Nehemiah got an information and he had an understanding that information was to be pondered upon.”

Speaking on the advent on the internet, Pastor Faseru said the internet is supposed to be a compliment… “I doubt that the internet was God original creation. We are supposed to be in flesh but controlled by the spirit. The sin of Adam and Eve opened us up to many things…

“You are supposed to try to come to church over watching from the internet; the bible says we shouldn’t forsake the gathering of the saints.

“When we cannot make it to church, then the internet can help,” he said.

Vanguard News Nigeria

