Nigerian youths economically backward – YALI

By Chinonso Alozie, Owerri

The African Regional Youth Ambassador/Mentor, of Young Africa Leadership Initiative, YALI, network of the United State, Abah Ikwue, yesterday described the situation of youths in Nigeria, as currently, that they are economically backward.

Ikwue, spoke in Owerri while unveiling the Peace and Youth development concert, for upcoming African leaders across the country.

He partly blamed the problem on Nigerian leaders who have refused to give way for the young people to take up leadership of the country.

Ikwue said: “YALI network team, that of the United States of America’s former President, Mr. Barrack Obama and his wife, Mrs. Mitchele Obama, who founded YALI, in 2013 in South Africa, to train African youths in many facets of leadership.

“Believing that Africa’s major challenge working against her growth and development was bad leadership. Across the world, the youth generation are growing learning and preparing to be the next generation of leaders in their communities.”

Narrowing it down to Nigeria, Ikwue said: “Through this Youth Development concert, we are charged to train and mentor youths in broad leadership. Sectors, like academic, public/private sector management, media, ICT, Agriculture, social enterprenuer among others. Here our leaders do not want to give way for the young people.

“Many of them between 70-80 are still craving to remain in leadership position. The solution is raise their consciousness and through which they identify their strength, talents. To archive this, youth training and mentorship concerts have been slated for the cities of Lagos, Abuja, Owerri and Markudi for between 15-5 June, 2021.”

