Nigeria vaccinates 964,387 persons

Meanwhile, an update released by the National Primary Health Care Development Agency, NPHCDA, on Tuesday showed that a total of 964,387 eligible Nigerians have so far been vaccinated with the first dose, representing 48 per cent of the proportion vaccinated.

A breakdown of the NPHCDA update contained in an Electronic Management of Immunisation Data System, further revealed that Lagos is leading in the exercise with 164,434 persons vaccinated.

Three other states trailing Lagos are Kaduna, 54,021; Ogun, 52,462 and Kano, 50,931.

Other states that have recorded 5-digit figures in the exercise are Katsina, 39,164; FCT, 36,564; Bauchi, 36,015; Oyo, 32,781; Ondo, 31,585; Kwara, 31,114; Jigawa, 27,564; Gombe, 27,130; Niger, 25,784; Edo, 24,131; Plateau, 23,844; Rivers, 22,968; Ekiti, 22, 851; Yobe, 20,878; Osun, 20834; Borno, 19,945; Benue, 19,469; Delta, 18,517; Adamawa, 17,933; Nasarawa, 17,803; Imo, 16,958; Kebbi, 14,530; Zamfara, 14,167; Cross River, 13,695 and Sokoto, 11,329.

In the league of 4-digit are Enugu, 9, 831; Akwa Ibom, 9, 679; Bayelsa, 9,270; Anambra, 9,000; Ebonyi, 7,141; Taraba and Abia recorded 5,487 and 4,578 respectively.

Sadly, Kogi state remains the only state that is yet to vaccinate a single person.

