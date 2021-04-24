Nigeria Guild of Editors inaugurates Local Organisation Committee in Kano

Kindly Share This Story:

By Abdulmumin Murtala – Kano

The Nigerian Guild of Editors, NGE, has inaugurated its Local Organizing Committee, LOC ahead of the oncoming 40th General Convention and Election to take place in Kano.

The seven man committee was inaugurated on Saturday at a press conference in Kano by the President of the NGE Mustapha Isah.

“We have chosen Kano for this convention because there is everything required to conduct it here.

“There is an airport here for those coming by air from anywhere across the country. “Kano is also peaceful, you can’t deny it, there is peace in Kano. Lastly, even those coming from Abuja can take the train to Kaduna and come to Kano from Kaduna by road. So there is no excuse for anyone not to attend.

“With these few words of mine I hereby inaugurate the seven man LOC for the Convention 2021 of the Nigeria Guild of Editors.

“We wish to thank the Kano state Governor Abdullahi Ganduje for accepting to host this convention in the state” the NGE president stated.

Responding to questions from newsmen, the NGE president declared that the guild’s leadership, unlike the past is ow determined by the members and not other external forces like the government. He added that the convention will center on the survival of the media.

“The leadership of the guild is determined by the members without any interference from external forces. It is unlike in the past that there used to be interference from the side of the government.

“The oncoming convention will center around media survival for the benefit of all of us as practitioners” The NGE chairman stated.

