Niger Delta leaders laud Timipre Sylva

Niger Delta leaders, on Saturday, praised the Minister of State for Petroleum Resources, Chief Timipre Sylva, for the zero-fuel queues situation in the country and the ongoing Nigerian Oil and Gas Park Scheme, NOGAPS, at Emeyal, Ogbia Local Government Area in Bayelsa State.

They commended the minister for defending the interests of the Niger Delta people, for creating jobs for the people, placing greater emphasis on the distribution chain, indigenous capacities for the oil and gas industry as well as choosing courses which tend at least to better and more desirable development of the country’s petroleum sector.

In a statement by the chairperson of the Niger Delta People’s Movement (NDPM), Mrs. Ibifuro Tatua, the leaders also applauded the former Bayelsa State governor for his honest leadership, dogged commitment to principles in the practice of politics, the rule of law, and the best democratic tradition of fairness and justice.

“Chief Timipre Sylva should be applauded in his quest to bring about economic and social development in the country,” they said.

The leaders, who met in Yenagoa for three hours, commended the astute politician for opening up local manufacturing in the country, improving the environmental condition of the oil-producing areas, and making the South-South geo-political zone, particularly Bayelsa State, proud of his achievements in politics.

According to them, “Chief Timipre Sylva and other ministers have done South-South proud. The zone has never had it so good in terms of provision of amenities and infrastructure.”

The statement emphasised sound business policy, creative power of the petroleum economy, and operations of the petroleum industry, adding that “Chief Timipre Sylva is travelling on the road that leads to success.”

The leaders called on critics to emulate the virtues of Sylva by pursuing peace, progress, and development.

“In spite of the current financial crunch, the Federal Government is up to date in its obligations to the Niger Delta region.”

The leaders also advised critics of Buhari’s appointees from the South-South geo-political zone to join Nigerians, home and abroad, in celebrating the achievements of the petroleum resources minister.

“Chief Timipre Sylva will continue to seek what is best for the good people of the Niger Delta region.

“Chief Timipre Sylva is one of the most ardent promoters of the unity and development of the Niger Delta region,” the statement added.

