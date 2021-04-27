Ned Nwoko can’t fight Malaria alone – Ossai

Kindly Share This Story:

Special Assistant to the Delta State Governor on Media Mr Ossai Ovie Success has commended the initiator of the Ned Nwoko Malaria Eradication Foundation and former member of the House of Representatives, Prince Ned Nwoko over his fight against Malaria in Africa.

According to Ossai, the fight against Malaria is a collected fight that must be supported by everyone irrespective of the tribe, political and religious background.

He noted that despite the fight against Covid-19, the fight against Malaria should not be abandoned by government and the people of Nigeria.

While appreciating the efforts of Prince Ned Nwoko, Ossai noted that Ned can not fight malaria alone .

“The fight against Malaria should be taken seriously like Covid-19 .

Malaria has affected millions of people across Nigeria and Africa , it has killed alot of our people.

“The mission to rid Nigeria and Africa at large of malaria through Ned Nwoko Foundation must be supported by everyone to eradicate malaria.

“I have spoken to Prince Ned Nwoko countless times and can see the passion in him to eradicate malaria from Nigeria and Africa.

We shouldn’t allow this passion and his investment in the fight against Malaria to be in vain .

“As a nation, we need to Support him to record more success in the fight against Malaria.

“It will be a great joy to everyone to see malaria free Nigeria and Africa because malaria causes so much illness and death ” he said.

