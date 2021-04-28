NDYM gives FG ultimatum over NDDC governing board

Kindly Share This Story:

The Niger Delta Youth Movement, NDYM, has given the Federal Government a month’s ultimatum “to inaugurate the legally screened and cleared Governing Board of the Niger Delta Development Commission, NDDC.”

The youths gave the ultimatum after a meeting of representatives from nine states of the region in Ughelli, Delta State, noting that the meeting was “to critically review the state of the region, with particular reference to the operations of the Niger Delta Development Commission.”

In a communiqué signed by Joe Jackson, National President, and Osamuiyi Joshua, National Secretary, and nine states chairmen, the youths among other things, said: “If the Presidency refuses to inaugurate the legally-screened and cleared Governing Board of the NDDC within one month from today, April 28, the NDYM will mobilise all youth groups in the nine states of the Niger Delta, our affiliates, sympathisers, and partners in the region, to shut down the region.

READ ALSO:

“We shall make the Niger Delta region ungovernable if Mr. President refuses to inaugurate the already screened and cleared Governing Board of the NDDC.”

The youths also said that as the umbrella youth group in the region and one of the stakeholders in the birth of the NDDC, “we aver that the acting management, interim administrator and such other portfolio/designation are unfit, improper and unlawful in the operations of the NDDC.

“The contrived delay in inaugurating the already cleared and screened NDDC Governing Board fuels the suspicion for lack of timelines for forensic auditors and a cover for more fainting simulation.

“The excuses for not inaugurating the screened and cleared Board of the Commission are very shallow because much bigger institutions such as the Nigeria National Petroleum Corporation, among others, have undergone such audits without defiling the laws setting them up.”

They called on the National Assembly to rise up without fear of intimidation and “correct this daylight gangsterism by a minute section of the government.”

Other signatories to the communiqué are Kingsley Okere, NDYM Chairman, Abia State; Sammy Charles, Chairman, Akwa Ibom State; Boboye Peretu, Bayelsa; Enefiok Inyang, Cross River.

Other chairmen are Edon Monoyo, Delta; Asoro Philip, Edo; Prince Ifeanyi Iyasara, Imo; Goodluck Meduoye, Ondo; and Austin Okpara, Rivers.

Vanguard News Nigeria

Kindly Share This Story: