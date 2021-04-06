NDIC boss tasks ICAN member-auditors on accuracy, integrity

Kindly Share This Story:

By Emma Ujah, Abuja Bureau Chief

MONEY MARKET

The Managing Director of the Nigeria Deposit Insurance Corporation, NDIC, Bello Hassan, has charged professional auditors who are members of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Nigeria, ICAN, to uphold the core values of accuracy and integrity.

He gave the charge while receiving an ICAN delegation led by Council member, Mrs Sofura Seghosime, at the NDIC head office in Abuja.

The Director, Communication & Public Affairs Department, NDIC, Mr. Bashir Nuhu, quoted the NDIC boss in a statement as saying that ICAN members needed integrity to earn public respect and confidence.

Hassan explained that both the NDIC and Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) relied on the works of third parties, including external auditors and reporting accountants in the Risk-Based Supervision (RBS) of deposit taking institutions.

He, therefore, stressed the need for ICAN members to ensure strict compliance to the high standards expected by the institutions in the discharge of their responsibilities.

Earlier, the ICAN members had said they embarked on the visit on behalf of the Institute’s National President, Dame Onome Joy Adewuyi, to solicit the collaboration of the NDIC in the Golden Jubilee Annual Conference of ICAN which was already scheduled to hold between 5th and 9th April, 2021.

She described Hassan’s appointment as a testimony to his vibrancy, hard work and invaluable contributions to the growth of the banking sector for over 30 decades.

