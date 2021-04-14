NCoS requests training from Army to check jailbreak

Kindly Share This Story:

The Nigerian Correctional Service (NCoS) has requested the assistance of the Nigerian Army to train its armed squad personnel on how to check invasion of custodial centres by armed hoodlums.

Mr Francis Enobore, the Public Relations Officer officer, said this in a statement issued in Abuja on Wednesday.

He said that the request was contained in a letter which the Acting Controller-General of NCoS, Mr John Mrabure, sent to the Chief of Army Staff, Lt.-Gen. Ibrahim Attahiru, observing that the request had been granted.

According to him, the training which is expected to begin soon will cover relevant tactical components to strengthen the capacity of Correctional Service armed guards to engage invaders adequately.

“The capacity building is one of the many strategies being designed by the management of the service to resist and prevent further violation of custodial centres in the country,” he said.

(NAN)

Vanguard News Nigeria

