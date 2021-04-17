NCAA approves commercial flight operations at Bayelsa airport

Kindly Share This Story:

It’s a dream come true — Diri

By Samuel Oyadongha – Yenagoa

After months of waiting, the Bayelsa State-owned airport, on Saturday, finally got the nod of the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) to commence commercial flight operations.

The NCAA Director-General, Dr. Nuhu Musa, presented the regulatory body’s approval letter to Governor Douye Diri in Government House, Yenagoa, after the team completed the mandatory inspection of the airport and its facilities.

Dr. Musa said the airport met all airspace standards and is one hundred per cent ready for daytime flight operations.

The governor’s Chief Press Secretary, Mr. Daniel Alabrah, quoted the NCAA DG as saying that the approval was sequel to the report of the agency’s inspection team, which prior to the visit had certified that out of 29 gaps, the airport was able to close 26.

He noted that other requirements were non-safety-related and that work was already in progress to achieve night flight operations.

He said the agency had to limit flight operations to daytime as the runway lights were being installed, noting that once completed, full approval would be granted.

Musa commended the state government for the quality of work done at the airport and the capable personnel from the state that facilitated the issuing of the licence.

Responding, Diri, expressed appreciation to God for making the long-awaited day possible noting that the issuing of the operational licence was a winding journey that began from the administration of his immediate past predecessor to when he assumed duty over a year ago.

He commended former Governor Seriake Dickson for his foresight in ensuring that the state had its own airport.

He noted that Senator Dickson started the project, which had been on the drawing board of past administrations, and saw to its completion before handing it over to him.

He said his administration was, therefore, determined to ensure flight operations commenced as he set the machinery in motion to get the NCAA nod.

“This is a dream come true for our state and our people. I thank God Almighty because this journey had been a winding one from my immediate past predecessor and I have been in the saddle for over a year waiting for this licence. Today, God made it possible.

“I also thank my predecessor, Senator Henry Seriake Dickson. This airport had been on the drawing board but he took the bull by the horns by starting the airport and virtually completed it. May I on behalf of this government and the people of Bayelsa appreciate him.

“As I came on board, having seen what he did, my administration had to cross the T’s and dot the I’s. Having been briefed on certain requirements, I wasted no time in approving what was necessary to ensure that the airport was ready for use. Today, we have the approval for the airport to commence commercial flight operations,” he said.

Diri also expressed appreciation to the Minister of Aviation, Hadi Sirika, the NCAA DG, and officials for the approval and promised to do all it takes to get full flight operations.

He added that all the necessary facilities and equipment were in place and would be installed in no distant time, especially all the runway lighting systems.

According to him, the importance of an airport cannot be overemphasised, particularly in the South-South region that is the centre of oil and gas activities in the country.

“Bayelsa State is a major contributor to the oil and gas business in Nigeria. Bayelsa is the centre not only of oil and gas but also other economic activities within the South-South and the South-East.

“So, the Bayelsa airport is critical not only to Bayelsans but indeed the people of the South-South, South-East and by extension the nearby countries. We are at the border with the Gulf of Guinea,” he said.

Vanguard News Nigeria

